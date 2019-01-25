3-year-old boy dies after being shot on Southfield Freeway on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A 3-year-old boy died Friday after being shot Thursday night on the Southfield Freeway, officials said.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of the freeway near Joy Road, officials said.

Officials said Christian Miller was strapped into a car seat when he was shot between the shoulder blades.

"It shouldn't happen to anyone, let alone an innocent baby," Christian's cousin, Stacey Lilly, said. "You can't make sense of something like this, not in a city you've grown up (in) and a city that you love."

Police said Christian was in his godmother's Dodge Journey on the way to see the "Sesame Street Live" play at the Fox Theatre. His godmother was not injured in the shooting, police said.

She rushed him to a gas station, screaming for help, police said. Christian was taken to Sanai Grace Hospital and then rushed to Children's Hospital, where he died Friday morning, Michigan State Police officials said.

Authorities have spoken with Christian's parents. His mother was at home and his father was working at the time of the shooting, police said.

Police aren't sure if the godmother was targeted or if this was a road rage shooting or a random shooting.

"We're going to start to backtrack everywhere that the godmother, the driver, came from," Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said. "We know where she left from and we know where she was heading. We're going to try to put the two cars together."

Police are reviewing surveillance video and hope to release an image of the vehicle involved.

The godmother said it was a light-colored, four-door sedan driven by a light-skinned man with a beard.

The godmother is cooperating with police.

Christian's family is asking for the shooter to turn himself in.

"Grieving and mourning does not have an expiration date," Lilly said. "His mom will feel this the rest of her life, and whomever is responsible for taking her baby from her should turn themselves in."

