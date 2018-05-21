3-year-old boy dies after drive-by shooting in River Rouge

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. - A 3-year-old boy who was critically injured Sunday in a drive-by shooting in River Rouge has died, officials said.

Jamar Lee Quinn Jr. was sleeping when a bullet struck him in the head during the early-morning hours Sunday. The same house was then firebombed overnight.

“I just want my baby to have justice," mother Danielle Davis said. "I want people to tell me why."

Davis confirmed to Local 4 that her son died from his injuries.

Family members said he was shot in the head while sleeping inside his River Rouge home. Police said someone shot at the back of the home in a drive-by shooting.

"He was just lying there," Davis said. "That’s my baby. That’s my baby."

This isn't the first time someone shot at the house. Davis said about a week ago someone shot up the front of the house. On Monday, the home was firebombed.

The chain of events has left the family with a lot of questions.

"Why did you shoot my baby in the head?” Davis said.

The River Rouge Police Department said the case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.