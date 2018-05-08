3-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting on Detroit's east side

A 3-year-old boy was shot May 8, 2018 at a home in the 5900 block of Marcus Street in Detroit.

DETROIT - A father showed up at the hospital Tuesday morning with his 3-year-old who was shot on Detroit's east side.

The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Marcus Street.

Police said the boy was shot in the stomach. He was listed in critical condition.

“He’s currently at Children’s Hospital fighting for his life,” said Cmdr. Charles Mahone. “We would like our community to pray for this young man.”

Police are interviewing the boy's parents about what happened at the location on Marcus Street.

No other information was made available.

