News

3-year-old boy shot in Detroit; northbound lanes of Southfield Freeway closed for investigation

Boy in critical condition

By Kayla Clarke

DETROIT - Michigan State Police and Detroit police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy was shot on Detroit's west side.

The boy was in the backseat of a vehicle when he was shot in the back, according to police. He is in critical condition.

The shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said that Northbound M-39/Southfield Freeway is closed from Joy Road to I-96.

Police are searching for a shell casing in connection with the shooting.

A suspect is not in custody.

Short clip from scene embedded below:

 

Related tweets

Related maps

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.