3-year-old boy shot while in mother's car on freeway in Detroit

DETROIT - Police are trying to track down the person who shot a 3-year-old boy Thursday night on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit.

Michigan State Police said the toddler was in his mother's vehicle about 7 p.m. on the freeway near Joy Road when the shooting happened.

The boy was shot between his shoulder blades, Shaw said. He is in critical condition at a hospital.

"I would say that we need to say some prayers tonight," said state police Lt. Michael Shaw. "It's not looking very promising."

After the shooting, the mother exited the freeway and pulled into a gas station. Witnesses said she was screaming that her baby had been shot.

"The mother had her 3-year-old child in the backseat behind her when a vehicle pulled up alongside and fired one shot at her," said Shaw.

The little boy was unresponsive but was revived at the hospital.

Police shut down the Southfield Freeway at Joy Road for hours as they searched for evidence. They are waiting to speak more to the boy's mother to try to get a description of the shooter.

No arrests have been announced.

