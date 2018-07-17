3-year-old girl honored for saving mother's life in Warren

WARREN, Mich. - A 3-year-old girl is being called a hero after she saved her mother’s life. She was honored Tuesday by the city of Warren.

Savannah Lavely was a mixture of humble and shy while Warren officials honored her for her brave acts.

Mayor Jim Fouts presented her a resolution.

“I’m just extremely proud of her," her father, Stephen Lavely, said. "She’s just amazing at what she had done for her mommy, and she amazes us every day."

Savannah, her mother and the family dog were going on a walk when things took a horrible twist.

"We were a block and half away from home and I just, I guess I was walking, and I fell, and I had my seizure," her mother, Jessa Lavely, said. "She ran home. She retraced her steps the long way rather than going the shorter way, and she went and knocked on the door and was able to get my parents and she took them right to where I was."

Her parents aren't sure how Savannah remembered the way home or how she knew which house was theirs, but what's important is that she saved her mother’s life.

Her parents said they don’t think Savannah knows the magnitude of this situation, but they plan to tell her the story when she gets older.

