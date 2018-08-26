News

3-year-old nearly drowns, pulled from water at Belle Isle

By Dane Sager Kelly

DETROIT - A 3-year-old child was rushed to the hospital Sunday after being pulled from the water at Belle Isle.

Authorities said it's unclear how long the child was underwater, but the child had a pulse when they were removed from the water.

