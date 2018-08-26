3-year-old nearly drowns, pulled from water at Belle Isle

DETROIT - A 3-year-old child was rushed to the hospital Sunday after being pulled from the water at Belle Isle.

Authorities said it's unclear how long the child was underwater, but the child had a pulse when they were removed from the water.

MSP is working a near drowning on Belle Isle. A three year old was given CPR and retained a pulse. Troopers are escorting the EMS unit to childrens hospital. It is unknown how long the child was under water. Our prayers are with the child and family pic.twitter.com/SV9FJ77dLV — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) August 26, 2018

