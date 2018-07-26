30,000 DTE Energy customers without power due to weather, equipment problems

Thousands of Metro Detroit residents are without power. (WDIV)

DETROIT - DTE Energy officials said 30,000 customers are without power due to weather and equipment problems.

The outages are scattered throughout the area, officials said.

An equipment problem has knocked out power to more than 800 customers in the area of Warren and Madison Heights.

There are also more than 500 residents without power in Plymouth, according to the DTE Energy outage map.

Nearly 500 customers are without power in Riverview.

DTE officials said crews were already working on the broken equipment before the weather brought on more outages.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued early Thursday afternoon in Washtenaw and Wayne counties. The strong storms brought hail, lightning and strong winds to the area.

