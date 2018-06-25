31-year-old man arrested for string of car battery thefts in Dearborn, Westland, Taylor, Allen Park

DEARBORN, Mich. - A Taylor man was arrested June 4 in Dearborn in connection with the theft of several car batteries throughout Wayne County, police said.

Shane Michael White, 31, was arrested during the afternoon of June 4 in the area of Fairlane Town Center and the John D. Dingell Transit Center. Police said White was seen stealing car batteries from multiple vehicles.

White is also accused of committing similar crimes in Westland, Taylor and Allen Park on the same day.

White is charged with four counts of larceny from a motor vehicle and habitual offender -- fourth notice in the Dearborn cases.

He's being held in the Wayne County Jail pending arraignment.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.