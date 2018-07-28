32-year-old man in motel room shot from outside on Detroit's west side

Detroit police are investigating after a 32-year-old man was shot in a motel room. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating after a 32-year-old man in a motel room was shot by someone outside on the city's west side.

Police said the incident happened at 3:25 a.m. Saturday at the Suburban Motel in the 16000 block of Telegraph Road.

A Chevrolet Impala pulled up to the motel and an armed man got out, according to the motel manager. The man fired multiple shots into a motel room, officials said.

A 32-year-old man was struck in the right thigh by one of the bullets. He was taken to the hospital. Police said he is currently stable.

Police are searching for the man who escaped in a black 2009 Chevrolet Impala with Michigan license plate number DTR-8507.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

