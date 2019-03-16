33 dogs rescued from Roseville home on cemetery lived in unsanitary conditions

The 33 dogs rescued Saturday were living in unsanitary conditions, police said.

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - More than 30 dogs were rescued Saturday from a Roseville home located on a cemetery, police said.

Police said the dogs were being housed inside the home's garage. The garage is located on the property of the cemetery at the corner of Little Mack Avenue and Masonic Boulevard.

The person in control of the animals is a 51-year-old woman who resides in the home adjacent to the garage.

Officers were dispatched to the location to check the welfare of animals that had been observed in the garage by a passer-by.

After arriving to the location, officers discovered around 33 dogs being housed in various types of cages.

Police said the conditions of the dogs needed immediate attention. There were concerns about the health and unsanitary conditions at the location.

An animal control officer from Macomb County Animal Control arrived and determined that the animals needed to be removed. Arrangements were made to house the dogs with other groups that work with Animal Control.

At this time, it appears the animals had been moved from a location in Oakland County a few days ago to the Roseville home.

The woman at the home said she was running a rescue in Oakland County. It is not known if it was a licensed facility. It appears that the Roseville location was going to be used temporarily while other arrangements were made for the dogs.

There is no indication that anyone applied for a license in Roseville to operate a rescue. The case is still being investigated.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.