33-year-old Clawson man found naked, talking gibberish inside Troy hotel

A man was arrested for walking around nake at the Troy Quality Inn. (WDIV)

TROY, Mich. - A 33-year-old Clawson man was arrested March 16 after police found him walking around a Troy hotel naked, according to officials.

Police said the man was renting a room at the Quality Inn at 2537 Rochester Court. Officers were called to the hotel at 4:21 a.m. and found the man walking around the second floor while wearing only a baseball cap and carrying his tennis shoes.

Officers said the man was babbling and talking gibberish.

Police found the man's room and said it was in disarray, with a towel rod broken, the dresser moved to the center of the room and trash strewn about.

The man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

