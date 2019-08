The woman was shot by a 63-year-old man in what appears to be a domestic situation, police said.

DETROIT - Police are investigating a shooting on Ferguson in Detroit shortly after noon that left a 33-year-old woman injured, police said.

The woman was shot by a 63-year-old man in what appears to be a domestic situation, police reported. Officials say the circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown.

As of now the woman is being treated for injuries at a hospital. No other victims were involved.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.