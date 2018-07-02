34-year-old Clinton Township man dies in hit-and-run crash Monday morning

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 34-year-old Clinton Township man died in McLaren Macomb Hospital Monday morning after being the victim of a hit-and-run crash.

The crash occurred at 12:23 a.m. Monday on southbound Gratiot near Wellington Crescent in Clinton Township.

A preliminary investigation from the Clinton Township Police Department shows a white truck was driving southbound Gratiot Avenue in the left lane when the man was walking from the west side of the road to the east. The man was hit on the passenger side of the vehicle, breaking the mirror off the vehicle.

The vehicle did not stop and entered a car wash between southbound and northbound Gratiot. It then drove away, heading northbound on Gratiot.

A person who heard the crash discovered the victim in the road and alerted someone to call police.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation. If you have any information about this crash, call Clinton Township police at 586-493-7802.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.