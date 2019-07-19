34-year-old Pontiac man found shot to death in middle of street

PONTIAC, Mich. - A 34-year-old Pontiac man was found dead Friday in the middle of the street.

Oakland County deputies were called at 2:38 a.m. Friday to the 700 block of Melrose Street.

Deputies found the man lying in the middle of Pennsylvania Avenue to the north of Melrose Street, according to authorities.

The man had a gunshot wound to the head and was not breathing, deputies said. He was taken to McLaren-Oakland Hospital and pronounced dead.

Deputies spoke with the man's girlfriend, who had called 911. She said she and a friend couldn't find her boyfriend at his home so they went looking for him, police said. They found him lying in the street and called 911, she said.

A single spent shell casing was found lying near the man, officials said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

Police said this is the third homicide in Pontiac this year. There had been 13 homicides at this point last year.

