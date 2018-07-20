35-year-old man sentenced for sexually touching sleeping girl on Michigan Indian reservation

A Mount Pleasant man was sentenced to 72 months in prison. (WDIV)

ISABELLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 35-year-old Mount Pleasant man was sentenced Thursday for sexually touching a young girl on a Michigan Indian reservation, according to U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider.

Wayne Marshall Acuna pleaded guilty April 9 to abusive sexual contact on an Indian reservation, officials said. The incident happened on the Isabella Reservation in Isabella Township.

In 2016 or 2017, Acuna entered the room of a sleeping minor and touched her sexually through her clothing, according to officials.

Acuna was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Ludington to 72 months in prison and five years of supervised release.

