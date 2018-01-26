36-year-old Huntington Woods man accused of exposing himself at 2 Troy stores

A man was arrested after police said he exposed himself at two Troy stores. (WDIV)

TROY, Mich. - A 36-year-old Huntington Woods man was arrested Monday after he exposed himself inside two Troy stores, police said.

A loss-prevention officer told police he saw the man exposing himself at 1:37 p.m. Monday at the Kohl's Department Store at 500 John R. Road.

Witnesses said the man drove away in a black 2017 Lincoln MKZ. Police saw the car parked in the Oakland Mall parking lot near the At Home Store.

Officers went inside the At Home Store at 412 West 14 Mile Road and saw the man exposing himself again, according to authorities.

Police arrested the man when he walked out of the store.

This is at least the fourth incident involving incident exposure or sexual harassment at Kohl's stores in Oakland County since June. Three of the incidents happened in Troy, and the fourth happened in West Bloomfield.

