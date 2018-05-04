36-year-old man killed by section of falling tree in Oakland County

A 36-year-old Waterford Township man was killed Friday when part of a large tree fell and landed on top of him. (WDIV)

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 36-year-old Waterford Township man was killed Friday when part of a large tree fell and landed on top of him in Independence Township.

Police said the man was working at a home in the 4700 block of Rattek when a section of a large hardwood tree broke free and fell on him.

The man was using a walk-behind steer to spread mulch and leaves to the back of the property when the tree fell and landed on his back. The impact forced his head forward into the steering levers of the machine and pinned him, officials said.

The man was dead when officers arrived at the scene.

Officials from Independence Township are investigating the incident. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday morning.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.