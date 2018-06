DEXTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Officials are searching for a 36-year-old woman on the Huron River.

Police said the woman put her kayak in the water near the Portage Lake dam around 3 p.m. Thursday.

She never returned home, so officials went to search for her. Her car and her kayak were found, but she is still missing, according to authorities.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.