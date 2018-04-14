38-year-old woman killed after losing control of SUV, crashing into Monroe County home

A 38-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Monroe County. (WDIV)

EXETER TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 38-year-old Maybee woman was killed Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Exeter Township, police said.

Tammi L. Roberts was driving a white 1999 Land Rover west on Zink Road around 12:45 a.m. Saturday when she lost control, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The Land Rover ran off of the roadway, went through a farm field and crashed into the back of a home on Finzel Road, officials said.

Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7715.

