39-year-old missing since Wednesday

DETROIT - Latasha Jackson, 39, was last seen by her daughter at their home in the 2300 block of East Lafayette Street on Wednesday at 12 p.m.

She is described as having a medium-brown complexion, brown hair with two French braids and brown eyes. She was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. She left home in her 2002, light blue Ford Taurus.

Police said she is in good physical condition but has hypertension and depression.

If anyone has seen Jackson, or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 3rd Precinct at 596-1301 or 596-5740



