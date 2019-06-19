4 arrested in Warren robbery attempt that led to police chase

WARREN, Mich. - Four people have been arrested in connection with a Warren robbery attempt that led to a police chase and a crash, officials said.

A 17-year-old boy turned himself in Wednesday morning after police had arrested three other people, according to authorities.

A man told police he was ambushed and nearly shot and killed by the suspects. Local 4 is protecting his identity.

"I noticed the driver had a gun in his lap, and they all had masks on," he said.

He said he was getting ready for work on Prospect Avenue early Wednesday morning and walked to the corner for a pack of cigarettes.

A car with four people drove up. Someone inside asked him for a light and he noticed one of them had a gun, according to police.

"The other guy was, like, 'Just go ahead and shoot him. Go ahead and shoot him,'" the man said. "Luckily, I made it in the house."

He said he ran back home, yelling to his stepmother that he was being robbed. She is a CPL holder and fired a shot into the air, police said.

The men in the car returned fire and took off, authorities said. Warren police gave chase and caught three of the men.

The 17-year-old was escorted by his father when he turned himself in, police said.

Local 4 spoke with the stepmother who fired a shot.

"You're running toward me, my property with a gun," she said. "What am I supposed to do? OK? Come on now."

Police said the woman is not under investigation for firing a shot. The four men are likely to be charged with attempted murder Wednesday or Thursday, according to authorities.

Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said he's seeing a trend of younger people involved in crime. He said he didn't like the fact that the stepmother fired a shot in the case.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.