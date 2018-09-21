4 charged in conspiracy to assault, murder young child at Michigan fair

LANSING, Mich. - Four people are facing charges in an alleged conspiracy to kidnap a young child at a county fair and then torture, sexually assault and murder that child.
Schuette did not clarify which county fair, or if they targeted a specific child.
Michigan State Police investigated the case.
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced the charges against the following people:
- David Bailey, 37, of Coldwater, formerly of Kalamazoo
- Matthew Toole, 32, of Battle Creek
- Talia Furman, 32, of Springfield
- Jayme LaPointe, 19, of Athens
They have each been charged with:
- Conspiracy to commit murder (punishable by up to life in prison).
- Conspiracy to commit kidnapping (punishable by up to life in prison).
- Conspiracy to commit first-degree criminal sexual conduct (punishable by up to life in prison).
The accused are in custody and awaiting arraignment on the charges.
