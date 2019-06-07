4 children involved in serious crash on West Outer Drive in Detroit

DETROIT - Four children were involved in a crash early Friday morning on West Outer Drive about a block away from Renaissance High School in Detroit.

Two vehicles crashed into each other when one of them went through a stop sign. The 28-year-old driver of the black SUV involved is in in critical condition.

We’re working to get the exact ages and conditions of the children involved, but police said one of those kids was driving the other vehicle.

Eastbound West Outer Drive was closed but has since reopened for traffic.



