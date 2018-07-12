4 DDOT bus passengers injured in crash on Grand River Avenue in Detroit

Four people were injured in a DDOT bus crash on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Four passengers were hurt Thursday when a Detroit Department of Transportation bus was involved in a crash on the city's west side, police said.

Police said the bus and another vehicle were heading east on Grand River Avenue near Ilene Street. The other driver tried to make a right turn in front of the bus, causing the bus to hit her vehicle, according to Detroit police.

The 25-year-old woman driving the other vehicle wasn't seriously injured, police said.

A 61-year-old man, a 53-year-old woman, a 53-year-old man and a 62-year-old man were taken to the hospital. They are all stable, officials said.

The 47-year-old man driving the bus was not injured, police said.

