4 Detroit men accused in murder-for-hire case after Michigan man killed

DETROIT - Four Detroit men are accused of conspiring to murder a Michigan man who was killed in 2016 on the state's west side.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said a young man was murdered in December 2016 in North Shores, Michigan. The victim is not being named.

A federal indictment alleges that in November and December 2016, four men conspired to murder the victim. They are accused of committing the murder on Dec. 29, 2016.

The men charged in the case are:

Dwight Williams, 36, known as "White" and "Woody"

Michael Davis, 33, known as "Cain," "Novacaine" and "Killa"

Christopher Davis, 21, known as "Future" and "Gunna Traum"

David Allen, 44, known as "Dirt"

The four Detroit natives are charged with murder for hire resulting in death, conspiracy to commit murder for hire resulting in death and use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence resulting in death.

They face the possibility of life in prison.

