4 men accused of luring Warren pizza delivery drivers to abandoned homes to rob them

WARREN, Mich. - Four men appeared in court Monday after they were involved in a scheme to lure pizza delivery drivers to abandoned Warren homes and rob them, according to officials.

A Warren judge set a $1 million bond for one of the men believed to have been involved in the scheme.

Four men -- Devin McBride, Brandon Pope, Cortez Montgomery and Ricardo Trice -- appeared in front of the judge Monday, facing multiple charges of armed robbery and conspiring to commit robbery.

Police said there were four different occasions in which a pizza delivery person was called to an abandoned home to be robbed.

“I think they were on a spree,” Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said.

Dwyer said six suspects were involved in the spree. All six are in custody, but two are juveniles.

“We've seen this before where actually these pizza delivery folks have lost their lives -- lost their lives on maybe $20 to $30 and a pizza, and this could have happened in this case,” Dwyer said.

The four men told the judge they were innocent.

“I just wanted to let you know that I’m not a street kid," McBride said. "I’m not a gangster. I’m not a gang banger, none of that. I just let the peer pressure of my friends provoke me in making some silly decisions."

“I never once had a handheld gun in my possession," Pope said. "I never once approached the pizza delivery guy."

“I had no business," Trice said. "I didn't know nothing about it. I didn't have a weapon. I didn't plan on robbing nobody. I really didn't have anything to do with it."

