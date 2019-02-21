4 men charged in connection with thefts from vehicles in Grosse Pointe Woods

From left to right: Jhaelyn Bills, Lee Paul, Demario Davis and Donald Moorlet-Porter (WDIV)

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. - Four men are facing charges in connection with thefts from vehicles in Grosse Pointe Woods.

Jhaelyn Bills, 20, of Detroit; Demario Davis, 18, of Warren; Lee Paul, 19, of Grosse Pointe Woods; and Donald Moorlet-Porter, 20, of Harper Woods are charged with four counts of possession of a financial transaction and two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle to steal property less than $200.

Police said they were called about 3:25 a.m. Monday to the area of N. Oxford Drive, between Holiday Road and Fairway Drive because several men were allegedly walking up driveways and looking into vehicles. The officers received information that the men got into a dark-colored four-door vehicle and left the scene.

An officer began following a Chrysler 300, which matched the description of a vehicle involved in thefts in Grosse Pointe Woods and neighboring communities, while other officers traced fresh snow tracks to homes on N. Oxford Drive, and it was found that items had been stolen from residents' vehicles.

Police said officers pulled over the Chrysler 300. According to police, the men had stolen property including several credit cards, debit cards, personal IDs and other personal property from the vehicles.

Moorlet-Porter was given a bond of $20,000 cash/surety. Bills was given a $10,000 cash/surety bond. Paul received a $7,500 cash/surety bond. Davis was given a $5,000 cash/surety bond.

They are due back in court Feb. 27 for a probable cause conference.

