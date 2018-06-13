4 men wanted in bottle return fraud ring, St. Clair County police say

These four men are wanted in connection with a bottle return fraud ring. (WDIV)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. - Detectives from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office are searching for four men in connection with a bottle return fraud ring.

Police said several men worked together on at least three occasions in late May. They walked into the Walmart in Fort Gratiot Township with fake bottle return slips worth more than $800.

The fake slips were printed on paper similar to the paper used in the bottle return machines at Walmart, police said.

The men left in a black crossover-type vehicle, police said.

Officials said another similar incident happened at the store in March.

The same men might have also brought fake bottle return slips to the Walmart in Chesterfield Township, according to authorities.

Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to call the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office at 810-987-1726.

