4 men wanted in delivery truck robbery at Detroit gas station

Police said these two men and two others inside the black SUV are wanted in connection with the robbery of a delivery truck in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for four men involved in the robbery of a delivery van at a gas station on the city's east side.

A 44-year-old man said he was making a food delivery to the BP gas station in the 17000 block of Harper Avenue at 2:55 p.m. July 16.

When he returned to his white 2014 Ford Freightliner van five minutes later, there was damage to the driver's door. He said an undisclosed amount of cash had been taken from inside the van.

Surveillance video shows a black Chevrolet SUV pulling up to the van while the man was making his delivery. Two men got out of the SUV and walked up to the van, eventually opening the door and grabbing the cash, police said.

Two other men were inside the SUV, officials said.

You can watch the surveillance video below.

Police are asking for the public's help identifying all four men involved in the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

