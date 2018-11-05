4 Metro Detroit men charged in connection with theft of high-end vehicles in Oakland County

From left to right: Jamal Harris, Ryan Wilkerson, Terry Williams and William Welch. (WDIV)

WARREN, Mich. - Four Metro Detroit men were arrested Thursday in connection with the theft of high-end vehicles from an Orion Township storage yard.

Officers assigned to a task force to investigate a car theft ring followed four men to a Fiat-Chrysler storage yard in Orion Township and saw them cut the fence and steal high-end Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawks and a Dodge Charger, according to police.

Members of the task force, which includes officers from Warren police, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Macomb Auto Theft Squad, followed the men to Oak Park, where they were arrested and the vehicles were recovered.

William Welch, 28, of Detroit, Ryan Wilkerson, 27, of Detroit, Jamal Harris, 29, of Lincoln Park, and Terry Williams, 27, of Eastpointe, were taken into custody.

"Great police detective work coordinating surrounding law enforcement agencies to effect the arrest of potentially dangerous criminals," Warren Mayor Jim Fouts said. "Another reason why Warren police are the leaders in the metro area."

Search warrants were executed at their homes in Detroit, Lincoln Park and Eastpointe, where officials recovered evidence of car thefts, according to authorities.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office authorized warrants for larceny over $20,000, receiving and concealing stolen property over $20,000, conspiracy and resisting and obstructing a police officer.

"I am proud of Warren’s officers and how they were able to employ teamwork and cooperation with surrounding agencies to put a stop to this destructive and dangerous crime spree," Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said.

The four men were arraigned Monday in 37th District Court.

Jamal Harris (WDIV)

Ryan Wilkerson (WDIV)

Terry Williams (WDIV)

William Welch (WDIV)

