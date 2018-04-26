4 of 6 suspects charged in abduction, death of woman found in torched vehicle in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT - Four of six suspects were charged in the abduction of a woman who was found in the trunk of a torched vehicle in Southwest Detroit.

According to police, the fire happened Jan. 29 at about 5 a.m. in the 100 block of Forman Street.

A body was found Jan. 29, 2018 in a bruned car on Forman Street in Southwest Detroit. (WDIV)

ORIGINAL REPORT: Body found in trunk of burned car in Southwest Detroit

The 28-year-old woman was found dead in the trunk of a 1997 Toyota Tercel.

Homicide investigators determined the woman was kidnapped in the area of Hubbard and Toledo streets where.

Dangelo Fuller, 20, Damiso Marble, 30, Felicia Bowles, 38, and Alyssa Dickson, 21, are all charged with murder, torture, assault with intent to murder and unlawful imprisonment.

Two additional suspects are sought by authorities. They were identified as Shavelle Monique Runels, 31, and Symone Monique Runels, 22.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police homicide at 313-596-2260 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

