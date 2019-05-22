4 people arrested in Macomb, Oakland counties as part of $2 million fraud investigation

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Four people were arrested Tuesday in Macomb and Oakland Counties as part of a $2 million fraud investigation, police said.

Canton Township police have been involved in a lengthy criminal investigation into financial fraud.

Several search warrants were served Tuesday in Macomb and Oakland counties as part of the investigation, police said. Four people were arrested, according to authorities.

The investigation has been turned over to prosecutors, police said.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.