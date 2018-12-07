4 restaurants in 1: Fort Street Galley opens in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT - Welcome to the Fort Street Galley or FSG. It’s your newest restaurant and the hottest thing that’s happening right now in Downtown Detroit.

The Galley is a food hall concept where we have four separate kitchens and all of the kitchens serve and prepare their own individualized menus,” said Riley McEntire with Fort Street Galley.

It’s a new mindset when it comes to restaurants. McEntire, the general manager of Fort Street Galley, said the goal is to have a little bit of everything for everybody.

“I think that it’s something that will become more common,” said McEntire.

The downtown eatery opened Friday and it’s all about location. They’re at the corner of Fort and Shelby streets, near Campus Martius.

“The foot traffic is amazing," McEntire said. "Campus Martius is right here and we’re really excited to take advantage of all the young professionals that are looking for high end, fast casual kind of dining."

That casual style of dining gives customers a variety of options.

“The first kitchen over here in the back is called Pursue and we have the middle kitchen which is Allenby, the third kitchen is Lucky Nobles and then Isla," McEntire said. "Two of them are Asian-inspired cuisines and then we have a new-aged take on sandwiches."

Once you get your food, you can enjoy plenty of space to chow down in. There are chairs, tables and bench seating. It gives customers that modern day dining hall experience.



