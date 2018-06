WARREN, Mich. - Four schools are on lockdown in Warren due to a nearby police situation.

Chatterton Middle School, Fitzgerald High School, Mound Park Elementary School and Schofield Elementary School all are on lockdown due to a police situation near 9 Mile and Ryan roads.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for more information as it becomes available.

Fitzgerald High School is situated near the corner of 9 Mile and Ryan roads.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.