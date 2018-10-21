4 sent to the hospital after truck broadsides bus on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A collision on Detroit's west side sent four people to the hospital.

The collision occurred when a pickup truck crashed into the side of a Detroit Department of Transportation bus near the intersection of Livernois Avenue and Elmhurst Street.

Christopher Lewis ran out of the E & N Party Store on Livernois Avenue when he heard the collision.

"I was at work. Next thing I know, I heard a big boom like a bomb. Sounded like Baghdad," Lewis said. "Everyone looked pretty shaken up."

The truck was traveling south on Livernois Avenue and ran a red light, colliding with the bus heading westbound on Elmhurst Street.

There were about 12 passengers on the bus, which suffered minimal damage.

"Some passengers weren’t fazed," Lewis said. "A couple had to go to the hospital."

Four people were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

"Slow down. Pay attention," Lewis said. "That could be someone’s life."

The driver told police his brakes stopped working.

It took nearly 90 minutes for passengers to get onto another bus. The passengers didn't want to speak to Local 4 because they had to get to work.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.