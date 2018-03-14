4 teens arrested after threat of violence forces Whitmore Lake Public Schools to cancel classes

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Four teens were arrested Tuesday night in connection to a threat made against Whitmore Lake Public Schools that forced the district to cancel Wednesday classes.

Northfield Township police said the threat made reference to "shooting up" a school building. Officers investigated the threat and decided it was credible.

Four arrests -- three males between 17 and 18 years old and a 16-year-old boy -- were made between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday, police said. They are all either current or past students within the Whitmore Lake Public Schools district.

Police said they did seize a weapon during their investigation, but did not specify what kind of weapon it is.

The 16-year-old is being held at the Washtenaw County Juvenile Detention Center while the other thee teens are being held at the Washtenaw County Jail.

Police continue to investigate.

Meanwhile, the district was closed Wednesday as a precaution. The superintendent announced the closure Tuesday night. Schools officials said they became aware of a threat shortly after school Tuesday.

