4 teens to be tried as juveniles in sandbag-throwing death on I-75 in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio - Officials announced four teenagers charged in the death of a 22-year-old man who was struck by a sandbag thrown from an I-75 overpass in Toledo will be tried as juveniles.

Police said Marquise Byrd, of Warren, was a passenger in the front seat of his friend's vehicle on Dec. 19 when a sandbag went through the windshield.

Byrd died Friday night, police said. Additional charges were announced for all four teenagers after Byrd's death.

Police determined the sandbag had been thrown onto southbound I-75 from the Indiana Avenue overpass.

Officers were dispatched around 10:10 p.m. They found the car on the side of the interstate and Byrd suffering from a head injury. He was transported to St. Vincent Medical Center, where he died.

The teenagers were in court Wednesday for a detention hearing, and there were tears as the realization of what they're accused of doing set in.

4 teens arrested, charged

Toledo police said an investigation revealed four teenagers had been throwing items from the Indiana Avenue overpass onto I-75.

The teens, ranging in ages 13 to 14, were originally charged with felonious assault. After Byrd's death, they were charged with murder, felony vehicular vandalism and misdemeanor vehicular vandalism.

