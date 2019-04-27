4 things to watch on Local 4 News Today -- April 27, 2019

Here's what's coming up Saturday, April 27, 2019 on Local 4 News Today.

Watch beginning at 6:00 a.m.

6:00/7:00 a.m. – Big Beaver Construction

If you’re heading to Somerset Collection, or just passing through I-75… Pack your patience. Don’t worry, we’ll help you get around.

6:20 a.m. – Hank’s Recall and Scam of the Week

Another rocker is sending infants to the emergency room. Plus, an old scam is making a comeback.

7:40 a.m. – Laundry Energy Saving Tips

There’s a good chance you’re doing laundry all wrong, and it’s costing you big time on your energy bill. .

All morning long – National Drug Take Back

Spring cleaning also means throwing away those old prescriptions. We’re live talking to pharmacists about the importance of cleaning out those medicine cabinets.

Here's a look at what we've got for next week on Local 4 News Today

Monday Morning -- Brandon is back!

After several weeks off recovering from back surgery, Brandon will return to the show. We're all excited for his return and have a few surprises up our sleeve for him. Brandon also has a special message about his recovery:

"What do you do when your body is fragile and slowly healing, but your mind and spirit are screaming 'Let Me Out?' It's like being on house arrest or in prison for the sick and injured. Either way -- I'm busting out and heading back to work baby!!!"

