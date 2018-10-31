4 unlocked vehicles broken into on same day in Ypsilanti Township neighborhood

Deputies said four unlocked cars were broken into in Ypsilanti Township. (WDIV)

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Deputies said four unlocked cars were broken into Monday in the same Ypsilanti Township neighborhood.

Officials were called around 8:35 a.m. to the 5700 block of Cary Drive, where a resident said someone had entered an unlocked vehicle, stealing cash and a child car seat. The car was broken into between 2:45 p.m. Sunday and 8:15 a.m. Monday.

Another vehicle was broken into in the 5700 block of Cary Drive, between 4 p.m. Sunday and 9:20 a.m. Monday. Deputies were called to the scene around 9:20 a.m. Monday, and the resident said an unlocked vehicle was broken into. It's unclear what was stolen.

At 9:30 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to the 5400 block of Michael Drive. The resident said an unlocked vehicle was broken into between 5 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday. It's unclear what was stolen.

Deputies were called to the 5500 block of New Meadow Drive around 11:20 a.m., where a resident said an unlocked vehicle was broken into between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Monday. It's unclear what was stolen.

In all four instances, the thieves fled in an unknown direction, police said.

The incidents are under investigation.

