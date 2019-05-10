4-year-old girl battling cancer spends dream day with Taylor first responders

TAYLOR, Mich. - A 4-year-old girl diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma cancer received a gift only members of the Taylor police, Taylor Fire Department and Heritage Park Petting Farm could provide.

The team rolled out the red carpet for Roza during her visit to Heritage Park on Friday afternoon. Roza and her extended family met members of the Police and Fire departments and Mayor Rick Sollars during the event.

Roza with Taylor first responders. (Taylor Police Department Facebook)

Roza was given a ride around the park in a firetruck, and while she was shy at first, Taylor police said by the time the firetruck made its way around the park, she was nothing but smiles. Roza and her family were allowed to ride in any vehicle as many times as they wanted.

Roza also was given a Fire Department helment and enough gifts to fill the back seat of a police SUV. She was gifted a police uniform tailored to her size, which she immediately tried on.

Roza with Taylor first responders. (Taylor Police Department Facebook)

Taylor police took the family to the petting farm, where they had a pizza party and opened more gifts.

Roza and her family live near Northwest Park. She was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma cancer in late January and is preparing for her fourth round of chemotherapy next week.

When Roza grows up, she wants to be a police officer and a nurse.

