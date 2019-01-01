4-year-old girl dies after Taylor house fire that killed mother, brother

DETROIT - A Taylor house fire Dec. 20 at a family's home on Jackson Street has now claimed the life of a third person.

Luci Hance, the 4-year-old who was hospitalized at Children's Hospital of Michigan after the fire and spent several days in the intensive care unit fighting for her life, has died.

Both her her 23-year-old mother, Abagail Meisel, and 2-year-old brother, Colton Hance, were killed in the fire. Luci was the only one rescued.

Community and family members were praying Luci would survive. The cause of her death is smoke inhalation.

