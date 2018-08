DETROIT - A 4-year-old girl was killed Wednesday morning when the go-kart she was riding in crash into a parked car.

According to police, the crash happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday on St. Marys Street near Cambridge Avenue.

The child's father, who was also injured, was taking the girl for a ride when he lost control and hit a parked car.

The father was being treated for injuries.

Detroit police are investigating.

A 4-year-old girl was killed in a go-kart crash Aug. 29, 2018 in Detroit. (WDIV)

