4-year-old girl who didn't speak English found walking alone on Pontiac street

PONTIAC, Mich. - A 4-year-old girl who didn't speak English was found Monday wandering the streets of Pontiac, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called at 10:21 a.m. to the area of West Tennyson Avenue and North Baldwin Road after a resident found a 4-year-old girl walking by herself. The resident couldn't find the child's home because the girl didn't speak English.

Deputies found the child's home in the 50 block of West Tennyson Avenue, but nobody was home.

The girl's 25-year-old mother was found at her workplace and taken to the Pontiac Substation to speak with detectives. She also couldn't speak English, deputies said.

Oakland County Children's Protective Services investigated the incident, and the caseworker authorized the return of the girl to her mother during the investigation.

The incident is being investigated as possible child neglect, police said.

Police said a noncustodial warrant packet will be completed and submitted to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for review.

