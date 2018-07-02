4-year-old saved from drowning in Grosse Pointe Park pool

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. - A 4-year-old child was saved from the bottom of a pool Friday evening in Grosse Pointe Park.

Police said the child was underwater for an unknown period of time at Windmill Pointe Park. An emergency room doctor, a combat medic and a lifeguard all were there.

Police said officers arrived at the pool one minute after they received the call.

The child was revived and taken to St. John's Hospital. The child was in stable condition but being held for observation.

