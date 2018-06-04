40-year-old Detroit man accused of shooting Harper Woods man 8 times

Alvin Tobar has been charged in connection with a shooting in Harper Woods. (WDIV)

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - A 40-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the shooting of a 28-year-old man in Harper Woods.

Alvin Tobar is accused of shooting the victim eight times in the 19700 block of Eastland Village Drive.

Officers took the man to the hospital, where he is recovering, police said.

Tobar is charged with assault with intent to murder, firing a weapon in a building causing injury, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and four felony firearms violations.

Tobar was arraigned Monday and is being held on $15,000 bail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for June 13, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for June 20. Tobar faces the possibility of life in prison.

After the shooting, two people were taken into custody at a home on Beaconsfield Street near East Warren Avenue, police said. Detectives went into the home and took a man and a woman into custody without incident.

Several firearms were found at the home.

