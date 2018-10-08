41-year-old man shot, killed in Inkster late Sunday night

INKSTER - A 41-year-old man was shot and killed in Inkster late Sunday night.

The shooting happened at 11:55 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Crescent Street in Inkster.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, according to police. The man was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

There are no suspects right now, but the early investigation shows two people walked up to the victim's home and shot him through the window. No descriptions are available at this time.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000.

