41-year-old woman killed as Sterling Heights police investigate first homicide of year

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Sterling Heights police are investigating their first homicide case of the year after a woman was found dead inside an apartment building.

Officials are trying to find out what happened inside the Lakeside Terraces on Pine Drive, leaving a 41-year-old woman dead.

Police said the suspected killer is the man who called 911, allowing officers to make a gruesome discovery.

Neighbors living in the apartment complex looked on in disbelief as homicide detectives with the Sterling Heights Police Department collected evidence into a deadly dispute inside one unit.

"We believe it's a family member," Sterling Heights police Chief Dale Dwojakowski said.

Dwojakowski refused to release more information about the relationship between the victim and the man in custody, but he said the man didn't live with the woman.

"We believe the two knew each other," Dwojakowski said. "There was no struggle or forced entry in the actual apartment. The person was there, spent time there."

Police won't say if a household item became a deadly weapon, if the man brought a weapon to the apartment or if he physically beat the woman. But in the middle of an argument, things turned violent.

"We believe the suspect we have in custody made the phone call," Dwojakowski said. "We showed up, that suspect came outside, we took him in custody."

The man surrendered without further incident. Police said they still have many questions, such as why he did it, how the murder happened and how close he was to the woman.

Dwojakowski said other residents in the apartment complex shouldn't worry.

"It's a heavily populated complex," Dwojakowski said. "I want them to feel that they're safe, which they are."

Here is a statement from the Lakeside Terraces:

"We were notified by the Sterling Heights Police Department of an isolated incident involving a single apartment home. The limited information available to us at this time is consistent with the information available to the general public. Our focus remains on providing all of our residents an exceptional living environment and we will cooperate with authorities in any manner needed. Our thoughts are prayers are with the victim’s family."

