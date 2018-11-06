42-year-old Detroit man with schizophrenia missing, left group home

DETROIT - Police are asking the public to help locate a "serious missing" man, last seen in Detroit.

Marteno Davis, 42, was last seen at 7 p.m. Oct. 17, when he left his group home in the 19000 block of Cardoni Street. Marteno's home provider is concerned for his safety, according to police.

Marteno is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with a small Afro and black goatee. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

Marteno is in good physical condition, but has schizophrenia, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct at 596-1100 or 313-596-1140.

