42-year-old shot in kneecap after argument over money at Detroit lounge

DETROIT - A 42-year-old man was shot in the kneecap Sunday at a Detroit lounge after an argument.

Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at the lounge in the 15000 block of Grand River Avenue.

According to police, the victim was a customer at the lounge when the argument with the shooter, which was about money, started. The shooter pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in the right knee after the argument.

The victim is being treated for his injuries at a hospital. The shooter is described as being a bald black male with a dark complexion and was wearing a gray shirt.

If you have any information, call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

